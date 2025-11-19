403
DFSA Hosts 2025 Annual Outreach For Over 500 Industry Leaders Addressing Governance, AI Oversight, And Compliance As The DIFC's Financial Services Ecosystem Continues To Grow And Expand
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2025: The DFSA Annual Outreach aims to enhance transparency, improve understanding of regulatory requirements, and support financial services organisations in meeting evolving compliance standards; underscoring a shared commitment to protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of the financial system. The event is being held as the DIFC continues its momentum as the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia's leading financial centre, now regulating more than 1,000 entities, and with assets of approximately USD 240 billion – in the Banking sector alone.
Justin Baldacchino, Managing Director, Supervision, at the DFSA, said:“The DFSA Annual Outreach is central to our mission to build trust and resilience in the DIFC financial system. By engaging directly with our regulated entities and the wider regional and global community, we ensure that our supervision policies have meaningful impact in achieving strong and sustainable growth. This year's session addresses the critical challenges facing our regulated community: ensuring that systems, controls, and governance evolve in step with unprecedented growth across the Centre.” The session provided comprehensive updates on the DFSA's five supervision focus areas – Prudential, Conduct of Business, Financial Crime Conduct, Innovation & Technology Risk, and Audit & Infrastructure, – alongside key updates on Enforcement, Policy, Authorisation, and Markets. Topics ranged from auditor appointment protocols to financial crime controls, cyber risk security measures, and innovation in the fintech ecosystem, emphasising the DFSA's risk-based, proportionate supervisory approach that supports controlled and sustainable growth aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Findings from the DFSA's thematic reviews published this year were notably covered at the outreach, examining high-growth firms, fund management self-custody, and other critical areas. A central theme emerged: while the DIFC continues to attract significant business expansion, compliance frameworks and oversight mechanisms must be strengthened to match this growth. Key findings shared with regulated entities included:
Proactive compliance resourcing: Firms should integrate compliance hiring into growth planning rather than taking reactive approaches, ensuring adequate resources for the scale and complexity of operations.
Enhanced Board oversight: Growth strategies require robust Board-level discussion, challenge, and documentation of associated risks and mitigation plans.
Self-custody controls: Fund managers using self-custody arrangements should implement comprehensive written policies, conflicts of interest management, and compliance monitoring.
Artificial intelligence (AI) governance: With AI adoption accelerating rapidly across firms – including a near-tripling of Generative AI use in the past year – some firms still lack oversight mechanisms are calling for more clarity and guidance on AI governance, ethical use cases, and supervisory expectations.
