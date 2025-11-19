403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AU Slams Foreign Meddling in African Nations Security Crises
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) Commission has strongly condemned external meddling in African nations grappling with security crises, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
Speaking to journalists Tuesday in Ethiopia’s capital, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye emphasized that the AU must lead peace negotiations on the continent, reinforcing the principle of African solutions to African conflicts.
"We, as the African Union, do not believe anyone should be interfering in or fueling the crisis that is already ongoing in parts of the African continent. So we condemn unequivocally all forms of external interference in Sudan or in any part of our continent," Adeoye said.
He stressed the AU’s critical role in crafting structural solutions and securing long-term stability amid Africa’s complex security landscape.
Regarding Sudan, Adeoye described the humanitarian toll as "appalling" and underscored the AU’s commitment to fostering political dialogue among all parties to end the war.
"We are working relentlessly to make peace happen in Sudan and our goal is not just a humanitarian ceasefire. It is a comprehensive, unconditional, and all-out ceasefire," he reiterated.
Turning to Madagascar, Adeoye highlighted that the island nation enjoys relative peace as the AU's Panel of the Wise collaborates with local authorities to restore constitutional order.
"We are hoping and calling on Madagascar to come up with a credible road map to undertake a genuine political transition and bring about constitutional order," he said.
The commissioner also praised the recent Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement rebel group.
"All these agreements really mean a lot to the African Union and the African Union has been a partaker of these processes. We commend our partners who have been working with us to make peace happen in eastern DRC," Adeoye added.
Speaking to journalists Tuesday in Ethiopia’s capital, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye emphasized that the AU must lead peace negotiations on the continent, reinforcing the principle of African solutions to African conflicts.
"We, as the African Union, do not believe anyone should be interfering in or fueling the crisis that is already ongoing in parts of the African continent. So we condemn unequivocally all forms of external interference in Sudan or in any part of our continent," Adeoye said.
He stressed the AU’s critical role in crafting structural solutions and securing long-term stability amid Africa’s complex security landscape.
Regarding Sudan, Adeoye described the humanitarian toll as "appalling" and underscored the AU’s commitment to fostering political dialogue among all parties to end the war.
"We are working relentlessly to make peace happen in Sudan and our goal is not just a humanitarian ceasefire. It is a comprehensive, unconditional, and all-out ceasefire," he reiterated.
Turning to Madagascar, Adeoye highlighted that the island nation enjoys relative peace as the AU's Panel of the Wise collaborates with local authorities to restore constitutional order.
"We are hoping and calling on Madagascar to come up with a credible road map to undertake a genuine political transition and bring about constitutional order," he said.
The commissioner also praised the recent Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement rebel group.
"All these agreements really mean a lot to the African Union and the African Union has been a partaker of these processes. We commend our partners who have been working with us to make peace happen in eastern DRC," Adeoye added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment