Human Element Launches Newly Designed Website For RIGID Industries On Adobe Commerce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- eCommerce services and digital marketing agency Human Element announced that it has launched a redesigned website for its client, RIGID Industries. RIGID manufactures the absolute best-LED products for off-road, powersports, commercial, and OEM markets. The newly-launched site features a complete visual redesign with enhanced product visuals and new ways to navigate products that make the online shopping experience more engaging, all built and hosted on Adobe Commerce Cloud.

The project brought together three teams - RIGID Industries; Clarience Technology, RIGID's parent company; and Human Element - to deliver a distinctive digital experience that merges beauty, functionality, and performance.

Human Element collaborated with RIGID's creative team to translate their brand assets and design direction into the site's structural and visual framework. The Human Element and Clarience development teams then worked on building out the feature-rich front end to pull everything together. From there, RIGID's internal team leveraged Adobe Commerce's Page Builder to create and manage on-page content, ensuring the site stayed true to the brand story and visual standards.

With a sleek, dark aesthetic, the new site creates dramatic contrast that makes RIGID's LED products shine while drawing attention to the brand's exceptional photography. Every detail was carefully crafted - from the custom-built media gallery and Amasty mega menu sticky navigation to an innovative scrolling experience that keeps pricing and product details visible as users browse imagery.

The newly redesigned homepage is built on a custom foundation of eight bespoke CMS Page Builder blocks, leveraging theme integration to achieve a sleek, polished look consistent with RIGID's premium brand identity.

The centerpiece is an immersive“hero" section featuring transparent header bleed-through and support for large-format video or high-quality lifestyle imagery, fully optimized for both desktop and mobile viewing. The site enhances product discovery through custom UX components, including a responsive category thumb scroller and a configurable“Shop By Vehicle” block that offers deep-linking, filtered navigation based on manufacturer logos.

Furthermore, dynamic sections like "Precision Crafted Power" allow for targeted, persona-based shopping, while integrated content areas like the Blog Spotlight continuously promote brand awareness and the lifestyle associated with RIGID products. This entire architecture allows for editorial control, ensuring the homepage remains a highly flexible and powerful tool for communicating the brand's commitment to innovation and quality through captivating online experiences.

Key technical highlights of the site are:

- 8 Custom CMS Page Builder Blocks: Deliver maximum content flexibility and unique layouts.

- Seamless Header Integration: Transparent header allows large-format hero imagery/video to shift underneath for a modern, sleek aesthetic.

- Enhanced Navigation: Dedicated custom components for category browsing and vehicle-specific product filtering.

- Brand-First Content: Focus on dynamic lifestyle imagery and video to build brand affinity, not just transactional sales.

Notable new features built for the product detail page include:

- Custom Product Carousel: Features a sticky product image that remains in view while scrolling and seamlessly morphs into a mobile-friendly layout for an optimized user experience.

- Accordion-Style Information Blocks: Replaces traditional tabbed layouts with a stacked accordion design for better readability and engagement on all devices.

-“What's in the Box?” Dynamic Product Widget:

-- Built using Adobe's dynamic product widgets, configured to pull product-specific data based on Magento product IDs.

-- Customizable by product family, allowing marketing teams to add or remove icons and details without additional development support.

--Created once and replicated across 12–15 product families, reducing development costs and improving content management flexibility.

-Beam Patterns Widget:

--Custom widget developed for showcasing spot and diffused beam patterns.

--Dynamically pulls in related static blocks for each product family.

--Built once and replicated over 250 times across the site, transferring ongoing management from developers to content editors.

-Lifestyle Widget: A reusable content block featuring a background image with text overlay, designed to highlight lifestyle photography across multiple product families.

The result is a sophisticated, user-centered site that not only reflects the strength of the RIGID Industries brand but also showcases the power of creative collaboration between design, content, and development teams.

“We're really excited that our new site better reflects our brand and makes the shopping experience for customers so much more informative and impactful,” said Natalie Shpiegel, head of sales and marketing at RIGID Industries.“Human Element's depth of experience with Adobe Commerce and ability to execute our creative vision made this project a pleasure to collaborate on.”

“The client provided exceptional product and lifestyle photography and video, giving our team a rich visual foundation to shape the design experience around,” said Sabra Bander, Human Element director of account management.“That coupled with some great widgets built on Adobe Commerce really gives this site a custom look and feel that's unique. We're excited to continue the relationship and support RIGID in its effort to grow its eCommerce channel.”

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit .

About RIGID Industries, Inc.

RIGID Industries is an off-road performance lighting company specializing in premium LED lighting products and accessories for off-road, off-highway and power sports applications. Known for its reliable and innovative lighting solutions, the company has a long history of providing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the visibility of off-road vehicles. RIGID continues to push the boundaries of lighting technology while staying true to their adventurous roots. They're proud to light the path for those who demand more - from the trail to the job site and everywhere in between. RIGID Industries is a member of Clarience Technologies. For more information about RIGID Industries, please visit