Akshar Yoga Launches‘‘#IndiaBreatheAg’in’: National Breath Challenge to Strengthen Respiratory Health Amid Toxic Air Crisis
(MENAFN- 1) New Delhi, 9th November 2025: With India battling one of the worst air-quality seasons in recent years and respiratory concern sharply rising, Aksha Yoga Kendraa today annou‘ced the launch of ⦣8217;India Breathe Again’, a 7-day national conscious breathing challenge designed to help citizens strengthen their lungs, boost immunity, and build resilience against polluted air.
Backed by ancient yogic scienc’ and adapted for today’s fast-paced lifestyles, India Breathe Again aims o turn the simple act of breathing into a powerful tool for self-care. The initiative encourages students, professionals, families, and digital creato s to participate in daily 60-second breathwork routines, supported by guided livestreams, community challenges, and stories from experts across wellness, medicine, sustainability, and corporate leadership.
At the heart of the campaign is the National Breath Hour, a synchronized livestream that will bring thousands together in — collective moment of calm — underlining how mindful breathing can help counter the anxiety, fatigue, and stress triggered by hazardous AQI levels.
The 7-day challenge
“Before we transform the world around us, we must learn to transform our inner env” onment,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. “Mindful breathing builds inner immunity, mental clarity, and emotional ba‘ance. Through ‘Ind’a Breathe Again,’ we want every Indian to experience the healing power o” their own breath.”
While experts agree that tackling air pollution requires long-term systemic solutions, daily breathwork practices can significantly support lung capacity, oxygen intake, stress reduction, an— overall well-being — making them a valuable personal defence against environmental stressors.
"Before we transform the world around us, we must learn to transform our inner environment," said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. "Mindful breathing builds inner immunity, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Through 'India Breathe Again,' we want every Indian to experience the healing power of their own breath."
While experts agree that tackling air pollution requires long-term systemic solutions, daily breathwork practices can significantly support lung capacity, oxygen intake, stress reduction, and overall well-being — making them a valuable personal defence against environmental stressors.
