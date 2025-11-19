403
Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. Reports H1 FY26 Results; Consolidated Revenue at AED 58.97 million — Already Exceeds FY25 Full-Year Revenue of AED 27.89 million
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; November 19, 2025
News Highlights
• H1 FY26 consolidated revenue (post acquiring New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. / NCCCL in August 2025) of AED 58.97 million, up by approximately 312% from AED 14.20 million in H1 FY25.
• Strong profitability maintained in –1 FY26 – EBITDA margins around 74% (excluding NCCCL) and PAT at AED 15.13 million.
• Becomes first Indian AIF business to secure a BBB+ credit rating from CareEdge Ratings.
Nisus Finance has delivered its strongest half-yearly performance to date, with H1 FY26 results surpassing full-year FY25 metrics and signalling a new scale of growth for the business in both India and the UAE.
The Company posted AED 31.04 million in revenue from its core operations during H1 FY26, already exceeding the full FY25 revenue of AED 27.89 million. Consolidated revenues, including the acquisition of NCCCL, stood at AED 58.97 million in the first half, up sharply from AED 14.20 million in H1 FY25, representing exceptional year-on-year expansion.
Sequential momentum remains strong: Q2 revenue stood at AED 19.13 million, up 61% over AED 11.90 million in Q1 FY26, driven by realisation of investment gains, increased transaction flow, and enhanced contributions from both Indian and UAE operations. EBITDA for the half-year reached approximately AED 25.69 million consolidated, with the ex-NCCCL margin hovering around 74%. Profit after tax (PAT) reached AED 14.75 million, reflecting disciplined cost management, high operating leverage and diversified income streams.
Commenting on the results, Amit Goenka, Managing Director of Nisus Finance, said: “Our H1 results reflect the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and the value of our diversification across geographies, asset classes and business models. The acquisition and integration of NCCCL, our Dubai expansion and the strengthening of our capital base have positioned Nisus as a genuinely diversified alternative-investment and infrastructure platform with a global edge. We enter the next phase with clarity of purpose and confidenc”.”
The acquisition and integration of NCCCL marked a significant milestone in N’sus’s growth journey, creating a fully integrated urban infrastructure platform with financing, asset management, and execution capabilities. NCCCL brought in FY25 revenue of AED 251.97 million and an order-book of over AED 973.89 million across 30+ projects with AAA developers. With a targ×ted 2× increase in its order-book to AED 2072 million with a higher-margin order-book mix including data centres, hospitals, institutional buildings, Grade-A offices, and industrial facilities, the platform provides significant scale potential and operational diversification.
Complementing this strategic move, Nisus achieved a landmark credit-rating milestone by becoming the first Indian AIF business to secure a BBB+ rating from CareEdge, reinforcing institutional-grade governance standards, zero-loss investment history and consistent investor returns. Balance-sheet indicators are equally compelling: the AED 45.59 million facility raised for NCCCL’s acquisition has already been partly repaid by AED 24.87 million via stake sales and internal accruals, share-pledge levels have been reduced to ~18-19% and the compa’y’s own capital contribution in investments has increased from AED 19.89 million to AED 43.93 million, indicating promoter conviction and financial discipline.
On the people and culture front, Nisus has introduced an ESOP programme to reward top performers, was awarded by the Global Real Estate Institute in “he “Fundraising of th” Year” category for a uniquely structured AED 60.09 million investment by our Fund, and has earned the Great Place to Work certification for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to culture, talent and performance.
With a high-quality platform, expanding footprint, strong balance sheet and a scalable business model, Nisus Finance is well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver differentiated value to investors, partners and stakeholders in both India and the UAE.
