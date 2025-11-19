403
Hosted by Khalifa University, 8th RoboCup Asia-Pacific in Abu Dhabi advances young innovators skills in robotics and AI
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi 19 November 2025: Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced winners of various leagues at the 8th edition of RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025, proving the depth of technology and innovation in autonomous systems, and emphasising the role of Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for excellence in AI and robotics.
Teams from Russia walked away with 19 awards while South Koreans won 15 honors as the 8th edition of RoboCup Asia-Pacific successfully concluded in Abu Dhabi.
There were a total of over 160 teams and more than 700 participants with nearly 2,000 researchers, industry professionals, students, and visitors from around the globe to witness the competition in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges, with eight leagues and 15 sub-leagues, including soccer and rescue.
At an awards ceremony, the winning teams across the RoboCupJunior, CoSpace, Rescue, and Humanoid leagues were recognised, highlighting the growing global appeal of RoboCup Asia-Pacific. The competition celebrated remarkable performances from students representing Russia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, China, Egypt, Pakistan, Croatia, Taiwan, and the UAE.
Khalifa University teams also delivered strong results, securing second and third places in the Humanoid 3-versus-3 and 4-versus-4 leagues, while two UAE teams earned distinctions across the Junior and CoSpace categories, reinforcing the country’s rising capabilities in robotics, AI, and autonomous systems.
Events such as RCAP 2025 organised in Abu Dhabi, alongside other major robotics and AI events, strengthen, and nurture the country’s robotics ecosystem. For Emirati students and researchers, this translates to hands-on exposure to cutting-edge robotics and AI, opportunities to compete and present research, and directly interact with global experts.
RCAP 2025 also offered an opportunity to create a collaborative platform where researchers, engineers, and students from around the world gathered to exchange ideas, test new technologies, and develop solutions.
RoboCup Asia Pacific 2025 was organised by Khalifa University with the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025. The event was sponsored by Mubadala (Strategic Partner), Etisalat e& (Gold Sponsor), and Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Supporter), reflecting a shared commitment to advancing robotics, AI, and sustainable innovation in the UAE.
