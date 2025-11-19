403
AKS Dance Festival 2025 Takes Over Dubai on 1–2 December at Barasti Beach
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Following its spectacular debut last year, the Middle East’s biggest Bollywood music festival is back and this year it is louder, bolder and ready to take over Dubai once again. After making history with the regi’n’s first ever two day Bollywood dance music celebration and drawing over 3,000 partygoers, Aks Dance Festival 2025 returns with a massive new beachfront edition at Barasti Beach, promising bigger energy, bigger crowds and an unforgettable festival experience like never before.
The festival launches with an electrifying Bollywood night packed with ’ity’s top DJs, powerful performances and immersive entertainment, bringing the signature Aks atmosphere to one of’Dubai’s most iconic beach destinations. The excitement continues the next day with the ’estival’s first-ever Family Day, a vibrant beachfront celebration filled with entertainment, activities and music designed for all ages. Two days of nonstop energy, community spirit and beachside celebration make’this year’s festival the most inclusive and dynamic edition to date.
Aks Dance Festival is organised by Aks N’ghts, Dubai’s leading Asian nightlife brand known for its long-standing reputation for curating unforgettable Bollywood-inspired events. With more than a decade of shap’ng the region’s nightlife scene, Aks Nights returns with its biggest celebration yet, blending music, culture and community on a grand beachside stage.
