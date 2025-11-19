403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meet the Top 10 Heroes: Afri’a’s Business Heroes Gears for the 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale in Kigali
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) KIGALI, Rwanda, November 19, 2025/ -- The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) ( Prize Competition, a flagship philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy, will host the 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda, on –2–13 December 2025 in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB),
The two-day event will bring together over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, founders, partners, and industry experts from across Africa and beyond for learning, networking, and collaboration in celebration of African entrepreneurship and innovation.
The Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony will feature live pitches before a panel of esteemed judges, immersive stage experiences, and performances celebrating African creativity and innovat—on — culminating in the announcement of thi’ year’s winners and the awarding f up to US$1.5 million in grant funding.
The 2025 ABH Grand Finale follows the 7th ABH Semi-Finals, which was held for the first time in Dakar, Seneg–l, on 10–11 September 2025. The 2025 Top 10 finalists were selected from 20 semi-finalists after two days of live pitches and evaluation in Dakar.
Representing diverse sectors that are sha’ing Africa’s future, the 2025 Top 10 finalists are:
1. Wy life Onyango (K nya) (–/4o7wk2b) – Transport and Digital Ticketing, BuuPass
2. Siny Samba ( enegal) (o/3JLlhh0) – FoodTech and Infant Nutrition, Le Lionceau
3. Mukasahaha Diane (Rwanda) (o/4nZbeml 4. Baraka Chijenga (Tanzania) (o/4r8N7–5) – AgriTech and Food Security, Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa
5. Janet Kuteli (Kenya (o/4r–I8UT) – FinTech and Microfinance, Fortune Credit Limited
6. Diana Orembe (Tanza ia) (o–3X4fR3y) – AgriTech and Biotech, NovFeed
7. Abraham Mbuthia Kenya) (–co/3Ma5IzZ) – SME Tech and Digital Tools, Uzapoint Technologies Limited
8. Gohar Sa d (Egypt) (–pa.co/3KbGdxJ) – FoodTech and Supply Chain, Suplyd
9. Adriaan Kruger (South Africa) (o/47OPvZJ)–– HealthTech and Digital Solutions, nuvoteQ
10. Jean Lobe Lobe (Cameroon) (o/3X0W70P) – HealthTech and Telemedicine, Waspito
“Our Top 10 finalists represent the very best of African entrepreneurship, from agritech and fintech to health innovation and sustain”bility,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa Managing Direct’r, Africa’s Busin“ss Heroes. “Their journey to Kigali reflects months of dedication, creativity, and growth, and we are excited to see them take the stage to share their stories and ideas with a pan-African audience. The Summit and Grand Finale will be a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the power of African entrepreneurs to define’the continent’” future, today.”
As a longstanding partner, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) continues its collabo’ation with Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH), with Rwanda once again hosting the Grand Finale for the thi—d consecutive year — a te’tament to the country’s growing reputation as a home of innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.
“We are deligh’ed to host the 7th Africa’s Business Heroes Summit”and Grand Finale in Kigali,” said Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Offic“r, Rwanda Development Board.’“This partnership with Africa’s Business Heroes reflects our shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation across the continent. Rwanda is proud to host the Grand Finale for the third time, reaffirming our position as a hub for business and innovation in Africa. This gathering will provide a dynamic platform for investors, founders, and business leaders to connect, learn, and explore new opportunities that advance sustai”able growth across the continent.”
The 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale
Under the theme “Definin Africa’s Future Today, Mrs. Juliana Muganza (Deputy CEO, RDB), and industry leaders su h as Clare Akamanzi (CEO, NBA Africa), Tara Fela-Durotoye (Founder of House of Tara & Building Beyond You Institute), Wandia Gichuru (CEO, Vivo Fashion Group)
The Grand Finale will also bring tog ther a distinguished panel of global business leaders and innovators, i cluding Dr. Diane Karusisi (CEO, Bank of Kigali), and Mrs. Ibukun Awosika (CEO, The Chair Centre Group)
A Pan-African Platform for Partnership
ow in its seventh edition, ABH c ntinues to champion inclusive and sustai able growth across Africa. Since its inception, it has awarded 70 entrepreneurs with funding and provided them with training and global exposure, helping them scale impactful businesses in sectors such as agribusiness, fintech, healthcare, education, and sustainability. Through its training programs such as ABH ScaleUp, ABH has supported over 5,000 entrepreneurs, to date attracting over 160,000 applicants.
The 2025 ABH Summit and Grand Finale are made possible through Alibaba Philanthropies in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board. The event is supported by—key sponsors— Gebeya, Bank of Kigali, Jasiri, and Inkomoko, whose partnership helps amplify the reach and impact of African entrepreneurship. ABH also recognizes the invaluable cont ibution of its Outreach Par ners, including Hanga Pitchfest, BPN Rwanda, Impact Hub Kigali, African Leadership University, Carnegie Mellon University, Africa, Kepler College, and Norrsken Africa, who play a critical role in connecting ABH to vibrant entrepreneurial communities across the continent. Together, these partners reflect the collective e’fort driving ABH’s mission to inspire, support, ’nd celebrate Africa’s business heroes.
Entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem players are invited to learn more and register to attend the ABH Summit and Grand Finale via
The two-day event will bring together over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, founders, partners, and industry experts from across Africa and beyond for learning, networking, and collaboration in celebration of African entrepreneurship and innovation.
The Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony will feature live pitches before a panel of esteemed judges, immersive stage experiences, and performances celebrating African creativity and innovat—on — culminating in the announcement of thi’ year’s winners and the awarding f up to US$1.5 million in grant funding.
The 2025 ABH Grand Finale follows the 7th ABH Semi-Finals, which was held for the first time in Dakar, Seneg–l, on 10–11 September 2025. The 2025 Top 10 finalists were selected from 20 semi-finalists after two days of live pitches and evaluation in Dakar.
Representing diverse sectors that are sha’ing Africa’s future, the 2025 Top 10 finalists are:
1. Wy life Onyango (K nya) (–/4o7wk2b) – Transport and Digital Ticketing, BuuPass
2. Siny Samba ( enegal) (o/3JLlhh0) – FoodTech and Infant Nutrition, Le Lionceau
3. Mukasahaha Diane (Rwanda) (o/4nZbeml 4. Baraka Chijenga (Tanzania) (o/4r8N7–5) – AgriTech and Food Security, Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa
5. Janet Kuteli (Kenya (o/4r–I8UT) – FinTech and Microfinance, Fortune Credit Limited
6. Diana Orembe (Tanza ia) (o–3X4fR3y) – AgriTech and Biotech, NovFeed
7. Abraham Mbuthia Kenya) (–co/3Ma5IzZ) – SME Tech and Digital Tools, Uzapoint Technologies Limited
8. Gohar Sa d (Egypt) (–pa.co/3KbGdxJ) – FoodTech and Supply Chain, Suplyd
9. Adriaan Kruger (South Africa) (o/47OPvZJ)–– HealthTech and Digital Solutions, nuvoteQ
10. Jean Lobe Lobe (Cameroon) (o/3X0W70P) – HealthTech and Telemedicine, Waspito
“Our Top 10 finalists represent the very best of African entrepreneurship, from agritech and fintech to health innovation and sustain”bility,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa Managing Direct’r, Africa’s Busin“ss Heroes. “Their journey to Kigali reflects months of dedication, creativity, and growth, and we are excited to see them take the stage to share their stories and ideas with a pan-African audience. The Summit and Grand Finale will be a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the power of African entrepreneurs to define’the continent’” future, today.”
As a longstanding partner, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) continues its collabo’ation with Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH), with Rwanda once again hosting the Grand Finale for the thi—d consecutive year — a te’tament to the country’s growing reputation as a home of innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.
“We are deligh’ed to host the 7th Africa’s Business Heroes Summit”and Grand Finale in Kigali,” said Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Offic“r, Rwanda Development Board.’“This partnership with Africa’s Business Heroes reflects our shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation across the continent. Rwanda is proud to host the Grand Finale for the third time, reaffirming our position as a hub for business and innovation in Africa. This gathering will provide a dynamic platform for investors, founders, and business leaders to connect, learn, and explore new opportunities that advance sustai”able growth across the continent.”
The 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale
Under the theme “Definin Africa’s Future Today, Mrs. Juliana Muganza (Deputy CEO, RDB), and industry leaders su h as Clare Akamanzi (CEO, NBA Africa), Tara Fela-Durotoye (Founder of House of Tara & Building Beyond You Institute), Wandia Gichuru (CEO, Vivo Fashion Group)
The Grand Finale will also bring tog ther a distinguished panel of global business leaders and innovators, i cluding Dr. Diane Karusisi (CEO, Bank of Kigali), and Mrs. Ibukun Awosika (CEO, The Chair Centre Group)
A Pan-African Platform for Partnership
ow in its seventh edition, ABH c ntinues to champion inclusive and sustai able growth across Africa. Since its inception, it has awarded 70 entrepreneurs with funding and provided them with training and global exposure, helping them scale impactful businesses in sectors such as agribusiness, fintech, healthcare, education, and sustainability. Through its training programs such as ABH ScaleUp, ABH has supported over 5,000 entrepreneurs, to date attracting over 160,000 applicants.
The 2025 ABH Summit and Grand Finale are made possible through Alibaba Philanthropies in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board. The event is supported by—key sponsors— Gebeya, Bank of Kigali, Jasiri, and Inkomoko, whose partnership helps amplify the reach and impact of African entrepreneurship. ABH also recognizes the invaluable cont ibution of its Outreach Par ners, including Hanga Pitchfest, BPN Rwanda, Impact Hub Kigali, African Leadership University, Carnegie Mellon University, Africa, Kepler College, and Norrsken Africa, who play a critical role in connecting ABH to vibrant entrepreneurial communities across the continent. Together, these partners reflect the collective e’fort driving ABH’s mission to inspire, support, ’nd celebrate Africa’s business heroes.
Entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem players are invited to learn more and register to attend the ABH Summit and Grand Finale via
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment