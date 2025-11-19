Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi Progresses Project To Build Aluminium Rod Plant In KEZAD, Signs Initial Agreement For Potential Metal Supply With EGA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Emirates Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi, a joint venture of Platinum Group and leading manufacturer of power cables and aluminium rods Mark Cables, today announced the progression of a project to construct an aluminium rod manufacturing plant in Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi.

Aluminium rods are used to make power cables. The new plant is expected to have a production capacity of 36 thousand tonnes per year of various grades of aluminium rods, which will be supplied to existing Mark Cables factories in Dubai and Angola as well as to third party customers in the UAE, Africa and Europe.

The plant will be located in the 'Aluminium Valley' section of KEZAD, which is adjacent to Emirates Global Aluminium's Al Taweelah smelter.

Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi has signed a non-binding agreement with EGA that envisions the supply of 35 thousand tonnes per year of aluminium to the proposed new plant.

Leoncie Mukundente, Managing Director of Mark Cables FZE said:“Regional and global demand for power cables is growing due to the expansion of electricity grids to support the development of renewable power generation and to enable further electrification in developing countries. Increasingly, aluminium is being substituted for copper in power cables, to lower costs while delivering the performance required. This new plant will help meet this growing global demand, while creating further value in the UAE from our nation's aluminium production.”

Adel Abubakar, Chief Marketing Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium said:“We look forward to the construction of Mark Cables Power Solutions' new plant, and to a new customer for our metal in the UAE. EGA's aluminium supply has spurred the development of the downstream aluminium sector in the UAE, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country in line with Make it in the Emirates.”