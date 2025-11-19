403
Bolivia's Cheap Fuel Is Leaking Across Its Borders And The Bill Is Huge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On paper, Bolivia looks like a driver's paradise. Petrol and diesel are kept artificially cheap by one of the most generous fuel subsidy schemes in Latin America.
In reality, up to 30% of that subsidised fuel never reaches ordinary Bolivians. It is siphoned off by smuggling networks and complicit officials, then resold for profit in Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Brazil.
The alarm came from Margot Ayala, the tough-talking head of the National Hydrocarbons Agency. Her auditors discovered that three out of every ten litres meant for the domestic market were vanishing.
The problem is not just a few rogue truck drivers. Early investigations point to insiders at the state oil company YPFB, regulators and the office that should control restricted substances.
A digital tracking system, proudly introduced to monitor every sale, has proved easy to game. A surprise night raid at the Senkata storage plant near La Paz made the scandal visible.
Inspectors watched a full tanker truck leave the facility and begin off-loading fuel just outside the gates. Arrests followed, and President Rodrigo Paz Pereira rushed to declare that there would be no more room for“mafias” and corruption around fuel.
Bolivia faces urgent fuel reform test
Behind the drama sits a simple but brutal arithmetic. Fuel subsidies are estimated to cost between 4% and 8% of Bolivia 's entire GDP, around $2 billion a year, with roughly $600 million simply disappearing into contraband.
That money could finance roads, schools or hospitals. Instead, it props up cheap fuel that benefits everyone equally - including those wealthy enough not to need help - while creating irresistible incentives for smuggling.
The government now has a few weeks to propose tighter controls and a longer timetable to rewrite the hydrocarbons law. Ministers say they will design a social plan to protect poorer households if prices rise.
Economists warn that scrapping subsidies overnight could trigger a burst of inflation and currency stress. For observers, the story is a warning.
Bolivia's fuel battle is not a technocratic tweak; it is a test of whether the state can move from a leaky, politically comfortable model to one based on discipline, enforcement and targeted support - without blowing up social peace.
