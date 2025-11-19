Nokia Restructures Operations Into Network And Mobile Infrastructure Segments As Company Focuses On AI

Nokia (NOK) announced on Wednesday that it was simplifying its operational model into two primary operating segments: Network Infrastructure and Mobile Infrastructure.

The company, which is holding its Capital Markets Day 2025, said that changes to its operating segments and strategies are intended to position it to lead the AI-driven transformation of networks and capture the value of the“AI supercycle.”

Shares of Nokia fell nearly 4% in premarket trading. Nokia said it now expects to grow its annual comparable operating profit to a range of €2.7 billion ($3.13 billion) to €3.2 billion by 2028.

€1 = $1.16

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.