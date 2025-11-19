Red Light Holland's FDA-Compliant, DEA-Registered Partner Irvine Labs Receives Second, Larger 5Kg Psilocybin Shipment Via USA Controlled Substances Import Permit

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws is excited to announce that it has, for a second time, successfully shipped the Company's naturally occurring psilocybin from their facility in the Netherlands to their research and development partner, Irvine Labs Inc. ("Irvine Labs"), an FDA-compliant and DEA-registered facility in California, United States. With the DEA quota secured and United States Controlled Substances import permit approved, Irvine Labs has now successfully received Red Light Holland's second larger shipment consisting of 5kg of natural psilocybin products, grown in the company's facility in the Netherlands.

This marks a major milestone following the Company's groundbreaking initial shipment in July 2025, which represented the first-ever global shipment of naturally occurring psilocybin via USA Controlled Substances import permit. Following comprehensive potency testing and process validation that confirmed compatibility with medical grade manufacturing applications, this substantially larger 5kg shipment demonstrates the successful scaling of the partnership and advances the companies' collaborative efforts toward developing standardized psilocybin products for potential medical grade applications.

The 5kg shipment was processed under Irvine Labs' existing 2025 DEA quota allocation and will support expanded research and development activities, including further validation of proprietary dehydration and packaging processes designed to significantly extend shelf life while maintaining product integrity.

"This second and larger shipment represents significant progress in scaling our R&D operations," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Moving from our initial shipment to this substantially larger 5kg export demonstrates both the strength of our partnership with Irvine Labs and the viability of our supply chain for potential therapeutic applications."

Shaun Land, President of Irvine Labs, added, "This larger shipment allows us to conduct more comprehensive testing of our preservation processes. Our 2025 DEA quota allocation continues to support the scaling of this important research, and we're excited to advance toward standardized products for emerging therapeutic markets."

Red Light Holland and Irvine Labs continue to advance their partnership as they work towards developing standardized psilocybin products aimed for emerging therapeutic markets, government-funded pilot programs, and clinical trials.

Issuance of Shares for Debt Settlement

Furthermore, the Company also announces that it has issued 3,250,719 common shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share to arm's length creditors.

