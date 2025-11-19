Grain From Ukraine Initiative Transitions To New Format, Will Export Technologies PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko during the opening of the Fourth International Summit on Food Security“Food from Ukraine,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today, Grain From Ukraine, an initiative well known to you, is evolving into a new, higher-quality format-Food from Ukraine. This is our strategic direction. We are moving away from being a raw material exporter to becoming a country that produces world-class food products, ensuring stability in international markets and supporting those most in need globally. Food from Ukraine means exporting approaches, technologies, and building partnerships that empower Africa to feed itself and grow. We are shifting from humanitarian aid to a model of mutually beneficial development,” she stated

Svyrydenko recalled that the Grain From Ukraine initiative, launched by the President of Ukraine, was introduced shortly after the onset of the full-scale invasion. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has exported 66 million tonnes of food to countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

“We delivered food even when our ports were under attack, when they were blockaded, when terminals and warehouses were destroyed, and when Russian missiles targeted farmers in their fields. This was a conscious choice. Ukraine is a country forced to defend itself, yet even in such times, we are ready and willing to help others-those who truly need it,” she emphasized.

The Prime Minister noted that this humanitarian initiative has helped provide food to more than 20 million vulnerable people in Africa and the Middle East.

As previously reported, Grain From Ukraine is an international humanitarian program launched in 2022. Its goal is to supply Ukrainian food to the most vulnerable countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with financial support from donor nations and in coordination with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

To date, 18 countries have received food aid through the initiative. Despite its name, the program includes not only grain but also other food products such as oil and flour.

