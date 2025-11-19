Russian Strike On Ternopil: Death Toll Climbs To 20, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

“The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Ternopil has increased to 20 people, including two children,” the report said.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Air Defense Forces destroy 442 Russian drones, 34 Kh-101 missiles, and seven Kalibr missiles

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, at around 7 a.m., the Russians attacked Ternopil and the region with combat drones and missiles Two residential high-rise buildings were struck, resulting in fires and extensive damage. There were 19 fatalities and 6 casualties.