Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Ternopil: Death Toll Climbs To 20, Including Two Children

Russian Strike On Ternopil: Death Toll Climbs To 20, Including Two Children


2025-11-19 08:07:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

“The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Ternopil has increased to 20 people, including two children,” the report said.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 442 Russian drones, 34 Kh-101 missiles, and seven Kalibr missiles

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, at around 7 a.m., the Russians attacked Ternopil and the region with combat drones and missiles Two residential high-rise buildings were struck, resulting in fires and extensive damage. There were 19 fatalities and 6 casualties.

MENAFN19112025000193011044ID1110366982



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search