Zaporizhzhia NPP Reconnected To Main Power Line IAEA
“Ukraine's ZNPP reconnected to repaired 750 kV Dniprovska power line after 4-day outage, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said,” reads the report.
The agency noted that the plant now again has two off-site lines available for vital nuclear safety functions.Read also: Two Ukrainian NPPs reduce output after Russian attack – IAEA
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost connection to one of its two external power lines-the 750 kV ZNPP–Dniprovska line-which serves as the main power source for the temporarily occupied plant.
