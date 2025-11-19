Zaporizhzhia NPP Reconnected To Main Power Line IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the update was shared on the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) official account on social media platform X.

“Ukraine's ZNPP reconnected to repaired 750 kV Dniprovska power line after 4-day outage, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said,” reads the report.

The agency noted that the plant now again has two off-site lines available for vital nuclear safety functions.

Two Ukrainian NPPs reduce output after Russian attack – IAEA

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost connection to one of its two external power lines-the 750 kV ZNPP–Dniprovska line-which serves as the main power source for the temporarily occupied plant.