Uzbekistan, Hungary Working Out Fresh Co-Initiatives For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Hungary have decided to join forces for a string of joint events in 2026 and discussed opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation in political and trade-economic spheres, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The decision was made during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Madrakhimov and Hungary's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, Jozsef Rozsa.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to organize several joint events, including political consultations between the foreign ministries, upcoming sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, meetings of the Business Council, regional forums, and a forum of university rectors.

Uzbek-Hungarian investment initiatives are integral to a longstanding economic partnership that has markedly intensified since 2021, following the signing of a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership. This established the basis for various specialized undertakings that commenced thereafter.

Meanwhile, the portfolio of joint Uzbek-Hungarian investment projects exceeds $500 million, and new initiatives worth more than 1.5 billion euros are currently being developed across various sectors.