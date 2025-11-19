JCI Explores 'Readiness' Of Furniture Exports To EU Markets

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Wednesday held a meeting for the Kingdom's wood and furniture sector, part of a series of sessions aimed at enhancing "readiness" of Jordanian companies to export products to European markets.According to a JCI statement, the meeting continues earlier efforts to strengthen the presence of Jordanian products in Europe, in cooperation with the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (JEBA).Representatives from the industrial sector and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development participated to review "successful" Jordanian export experiences, identify technical requirements for European certification, and develop practical recommendations to support companies in this vital sector.Addressing the meeting, Taher Khaled, the sector representative for wood and furniture industries at the Chamber, said the dialogue builds on previous efforts to empower the sector, enhance its "competitiveness" and ensure compliance with the technical standards required for European markets.In turn, Hazem Rahahle, JCI Director General, described the sessions as an "important" platform to support Jordanian companies in meeting European requirements, benefiting from export opportunities and boosting the national industry's competitiveness.Hussam Saleh, JEBA's Director General, stressed the need to identify companies' actual needs and collaborate with relevant authorities to create a clear roadmap that enables the sector to meet European standards and open new export channels.Specialized companies presented their experiences in exporting to European markets, highlighting key challenges, technical requirements, registration procedures, and successful operational mechanisms within these markets.During the meeting, participants also exchanged ideas and suggestions on improving production lines and export preparedness, strengthening the sector's ability to seize opportunities and enhance its presence in European markets.