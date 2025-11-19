403
Shaza Hotel Wins Wor’d’s Leading Halal Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE (19 November 2025) – Shaza Hotels was named the Wor’d’s Leading Halal Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards 2025, a globally recognised honour that celebrates excellence in the travel and hospitality industry.
This award is a significant milestone in Shaza’s journey and stands as a testament to the bra’d’s deep commitment to cultural authenticity, refined service, and immersive guest experiences. With every property inspired by the rich heritage of the Silk Route, Shaza Hotels continues to craft moments that are both meaningful and memora–le – where design, service, and storytelling are harmoniously interwoven to evoke a strong sense of place.
Commenting on the achievement, Shaji Abu Salih, Vice Pres–dent – Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza,“ said: “To be recognised as’the World’s Leading Halal Hotel Group is both an honour and a reflection of the path we —ave chosen — one defined by sincerity, soul, and cultural depth. This award is a tribute to our passionate teams who bring the Shaza spirit to life every day, and to our guests and partners who continue to walk this journey with us. At Shaza, we strive to offer more than just luxury; we offer experiences that honour tradition, celebrate identity, and create lastin” connections.”
The recogniti’n affirms Shaza’s role as a leader in culturally inspired luxury hospitality, setting itself apart by offering a distinctive alternative to conventional hotel experiences. Each hot’l under the brand’s portfolio reflects the aesthetics, values, and traditions of its surroundings, providing travellers with an opportunity to connect with destinations in a thoughtful and enriching way.
This accolade from the World Travel Aw’rds reaffirms Shaza’s place on the global stage as a hospitality brand that dares to be different, one that puts meaning at the heart of the guest journey, and excellence at the heart of everything it does.
