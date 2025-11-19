Canada Data Center Networking Market Forecast To Reach USD 980 Million By 2030, Driven By Hyperscale Expansion And 400G/800G Ethernet Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Canada Data Center Networking Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Canada Data Center Networking Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Canada Data Center Networking Market Overview

The Canada data center networking market stands at USD 710 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 980 million by 2030, expanding at a 6.9% CAGR market landscape is characterized by a mix of colocation facilities and liquid-cooled systems is further enhancing the Canada Data Center Networking Market size, as data centers aim to balance performance, speed, and sustainability.

Despite these opportunities, the Canada Data Center Networking Market share faces challenges from supply shortages in optical components, restrictions on certain foreign equipment, and a bilingual cyber-network talent gap.

Key Trends in Canada Data Center Networking Market

1. Hyperscaler Investments and AI Sovereign Data Requirements

Major hyperscaler projects, along with AI data sovereignty regulations, are pushing demand for high-bandwidth and low-latency networking solutions across Canada.

2. Accelerated Migration to 400G and 800G Ethernet Networks

Data centers are rapidly upgrading Ethernet speeds to handle AI, cloud, and enterprise storage traffic, with a focus on energy efficiency and operational cost savings.

3. Government Retrofits and Networking Infrastructure

Clean-energy tax credits and sustainability initiatives are supporting adoption of liquid-cooled systems, high-density racks, and modular optical interconnects in data centers.

4. Alberta's Renewable Energy and Advanced Cooling Integration

The province's renewable energy surplus enables high-density GPU clusters and liquid-cooled networking, requiring equipment capable of high port density and elevated temperature operation.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Segmentation of Canada Data Center Networking Market

By Component:

Products:

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

Network Security Appliances

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Controllers

Optical Interconnects

Services:

Installation and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Network Services

By End-User:

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Industrial

Other End-Users

By Data-Center Type:

Colocation

Hyperscalers / Cloud Service Providers

Edge / Micro Data Centers

By Bandwidth:

Less than or equal to 10 GbE

25–40 GbE

50–100 GbE

Greater than 100 GbE

Key Players in Canada Data Center Networking Market

Cisco Systems Inc.: Provides networking hardware, switches, routers, and software solutions for enterprise and hyperscale data centers globally.

Arista Networks Inc.: Specializes in high-performance, programmable network switches and software for cloud and data center environments.

VMware Inc.: Offers virtualization, cloud infrastructure, and software-defined networking solutions for data center operations.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Supplies networking equipment, optical interconnects, and telecommunication solutions for enterprises and service providers.

NVIDIA (Cumulus Networks): Provides network operating systems and software-defined networking solutions for high-speed, scalable data center networks.

Explore more insights on Canada Data Center Networking Market competitive landscape:

Conclusion

The Canada Data Center Networking Market is poised for steady growth. Current Canada Data Center Networking Market trends highlight increasing demand for energy-efficient, high-speed networking solutions, creating opportunities for vendors across products and services despite challenges like equipment restrictions and talent shortages.

As organizations prioritize low-latency, secure, and sustainable data center networks, the Canada Data Center Networking Market statistics indicate a consistent rise in market size and share, reinforcing the sector's importance in the country's digital infrastructure landscape.

For more insights on Canada Data Center Networking Market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence Page:

Industry Related Reports:

North America Data Center Networking Market

The North America Data Center Networking Market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2025 to USD 13.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of high-speed Ethernet technologies and expanding hyperscale cloud deployments across the region, supporting rising demand for low-latency, energy-efficient, and scalable networking infrastructure.

Get more insights:

Canada Data Center Market

The Canada Data Center Market is projected to grow from USD 11.46 billion in 2025 to USD 22.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.18%. This growth is driven by rising demand for hyperscale cloud facilities and increased adoption of AI and high-performance computing solutions, along with a focus on energy-efficient and sustainable data center infrastructure across the country.

Get more insights:

Australia Data Center Networking Market

The Australia Data Center Networking Market is expected to grow from USD 0.81 billion in 2025 to USD 1.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.09%. Growth is supported by increasing cloud adoption, expansion of hyperscale data centers, and rising demand for high-speed, energy-efficient networking solutions across enterprises and service providers in the region.

Get more insights:

