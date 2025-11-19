MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2025 4:15 am - We are excited to officially announce the launch of our upgraded 16KWh 48V 320Ah LiFePO? Home Energy Storage System, now equipped with a 7-inch smart touch screen, heavy-duty mobile wheels, and a fully optimized BMS protection system designed

New Launch: 16KWh 48V 320Ah Home Energy Storage System with Touch Screen & Mobile Wheels - Factory Price Only $1280

Dongguan, China – November 2025 - We are pleased to officially introduce our newly upgraded 16KWh 48V 320Ah LiFePO? Home Energy Storage System, a next-generation residential power solution engineered to meet the increasing global demand for reliable and affordable backup energy. This model now features a 7-inch smart touch screen, industrial-grade mobile wheels, and an enhanced BMS protection system, bringing our users a smarter, safer, and more convenient energy storage experience.

With continuous power shortages, rising electricity costs, and the rapid expansion of home solar systems, homeowners are looking for energy storage products that combine high performance, long lifespan, and user-friendly design. This 16KWh home battery is developed exactly for those needs. Built with premium LiFePO? cells, the system ensures exceptional cycle life, stability, and safety, making it suitable for whole-home backup, solar energy storage, off-grid cabins, RV power, and even small business applications.

To celebrate this release, we are offering a limited-time factory price of only USD $1280 per unit, making it one of the most cost-effective large-capacity home batteries on the market.

Key Features

16KWh capacity for whole-home backup

48V 320Ah LiFePO? cells with long cycle life

7” smart touch screen for easy real-time monitoring

Movable design with heavy-duty wheels

Compatible with most hybrid/off-grid inverters

Modular, expandable design for scaling up to larger systems

Why This Model?

This new version balances safety, mobility, and cost efficiency, offering homeowners a plug-and-play storage solution that requires minimal installation effort. Its intelligent interface makes system management intuitive, while the integrated wheels allow quick relocation-ideal for users who need flexibility or temporary backup during outages.

Product Link

View full specifications:



Availability

The product is now available for immediate worldwide shipping. We also support OEM/ODM, customized branding, and local distributor partnership programs.

For pricing, samples, or bulk order inquiries, please feel free to contact us anytime.

EGbatt Energy Company limited

P: +86 (0755) 2100-2559 M: 086-18676987799

Wechat: Leibatt Whatsapp: 86-18676987799

W: cmxbattery E:...