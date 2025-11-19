Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia to reduce Poland’s diplomatic, consular presence in country

2025-11-19 08:05:29
(MENAFN) Russia announced plans to decrease Poland’s diplomatic and consular representation within its borders in response to Warsaw’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk, as stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.

“As a reciprocal measure, the Russian side will reduce Poland’s diplomatic and consular presence in Russia,” Zakharova said, according to reports.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski revealed that the Gdansk post, which was the last functioning Russian consulate in Poland, would be shut down.

Previously, Poland had closed Russian consulates in Poznan and Krakow in late 2024 and mid-2025, citing alleged acts of sabotage claimed to have been orchestrated by Moscow. At that time, Russia responded by shutting down Poland’s consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

Currently, Poland maintains a single consulate general in Irkutsk, in addition to its embassy and consular section in Moscow. Until the recent closure, Russia had maintained both an embassy in Warsaw and a consulate in Gdansk.

