403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Secures Defense, Energy Aid from European Allies
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday revealed over €1.1 billion ($1.27 billion) in fresh defense and energy commitments following his visits to Greece, France, and Spain.
He emphasized that these agreements are designed to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, aviation fleet, and winter energy resilience.
Zelenskyy stated on Telegram that Greece will provide "guaranteed gas volumes for the heating season" under a deal signed in Athens, describing the nation as "an important energy hub for Ukraine and for all of Central and Eastern Europe."
He also announced that France has agreed to substantially expand defense collaboration. The plan includes Ukraine acquiring 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, along with SAMP/T air defense systems, sophisticated radars, air-to-air missiles, and precision-guided aerial bombs. Paris is expected to deliver a new military assistance package by year’s end.
Spain, according to Zelenskyy, committed €100 million ($115.7 million) to the PURL initiative for air defense missiles, €215 million ($248.7 million) under the SAFE instrument, and €200 million ($231.4 million) to bolster Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a US-NATO program that enables European and Canadian NATO members to fund the procurement of American-made weapons for Ukraine.
Madrid is also preparing an extra defense package, which will include IRIS-T air defense missiles.
He emphasized that these agreements are designed to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, aviation fleet, and winter energy resilience.
Zelenskyy stated on Telegram that Greece will provide "guaranteed gas volumes for the heating season" under a deal signed in Athens, describing the nation as "an important energy hub for Ukraine and for all of Central and Eastern Europe."
He also announced that France has agreed to substantially expand defense collaboration. The plan includes Ukraine acquiring 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, along with SAMP/T air defense systems, sophisticated radars, air-to-air missiles, and precision-guided aerial bombs. Paris is expected to deliver a new military assistance package by year’s end.
Spain, according to Zelenskyy, committed €100 million ($115.7 million) to the PURL initiative for air defense missiles, €215 million ($248.7 million) under the SAFE instrument, and €200 million ($231.4 million) to bolster Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a US-NATO program that enables European and Canadian NATO members to fund the procurement of American-made weapons for Ukraine.
Madrid is also preparing an extra defense package, which will include IRIS-T air defense missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment