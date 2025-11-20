'CM Siddaramaiah Will Keep His Word If Lucky My Brother Will Be CM', Says Shivakumar's Brother

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Amid the talks of leadership change and power-sharing, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, has stated that CM Siddaramaiah will not go back on his words.

The timing of the statement has gained significance as the Congress-led government completes two and a half years in office on Thursday. Political circles in the state are interpreting Suresh's remarks as a reminder to CM Siddaramaiah about vacating the post for Shivakumar, as per the power-sharing arrangement reportedly agreed upon between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share the term equally.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Suresh said that CM Siddaramaiah will not retract his commitment. He added,“If he (Shivakumar) is lucky, my brother will become the CM.”

“CM Siddaramaiah is a senior leader, and he carries responsibility. He is not the kind of person who goes back on his word,” he said. When asked about the context of his statement, Suresh said,“In Karnataka, whatever CM Siddaramaiah promised to the people five years ago, he has fulfilled all his assurances.”

When questioned again about Dy CM Shivakumar becoming CM, he reiterated,“I have said it already -- if he is lucky, my brother will become the CM. All leaders have worked hard. Dy CM Shivakumar and others have strived. Some want to become ministers, some want to become the Deputy Chief Ministers, some aspire to be MPs or MLAs -- everyone has their own ambitions.”

“These discussions are natural, but they are not very important. Our aim is to deliver good governance. The directions of the party should be followed by all,” he emphasised.

“Siddaramaiah is already the Chief Minister. The CM, Dy CM, and high-command leaders will sit together and discuss leadership matters. Supporters and fans of leaders will always have their wishes. We can see how the media is amplifying these issues. We work within the framework of the party. Therefore, as the party decides -- whether it is the CM, Dy CM, or any other leader -- they will follow it,” he said.

Following the conclusion of the election in Bihar, political activity has intensified in Karnataka. Talks of a leadership change and a secret power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar have resurfaced. These statements are likely to trigger political debates in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that he will serve a full five-year term if the party high command agrees. Meanwhile, Dy CM Shivakumar's camp is strongly asserting his claim to the Chief Minister's post.