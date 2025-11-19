GUERBET : Financial Agenda For 2026
|Publications calendar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Guerbet
At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 98 years, with more than 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 9% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €841m in 2024. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Guerbet
Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications +33 6 30 11 57 82 / ...
Seitosei
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 6 85 52 76 93 /...
Anne-Claire Taton, Press +33 6 02 12 25 18 /...
Attachment
-
GUERBET_Agenda financier 2026 EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment