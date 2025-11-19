Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-11-19 08:02:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
19 November 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer/ PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Currency GBP- Great British Pound
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
32.906 19,500
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 19,500 Ordinary Shares
  • £641,675
e) Date of the transaction 14 November 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

