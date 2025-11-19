403
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/ PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Currency
|GBP- Great British Pound
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|32.906
|19,500
| Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 November 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
-
PDMR Notification - GY sale Nov 2025 for upload
