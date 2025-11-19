NEXE Innovations Inc. Announces Second Delivery Of Over 300K Compostable Coffee Pods To Bridgehead Coffee For Costco Launch In Quebec

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINDSOR, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a second delivery of over 300,000 BPI-certified compostable coffee pods to its partner, Bridgehead Coffee ("Bridgehead"), as part of the previously announced purchase order of 1.2 million pods supporting Bridgehead's planned rollout in Costco stores.

This latest shipment represents continued progress in fulfilling the Bridgehead order and is intended to support the expansion of Bridgehead's coffee products into Costco stores in Quebec. Management believes this delivery reflects NEXE's continued commitment to meeting commercial production and advancing sustainable packaging solutions that meet the needs of major retailers.









“Our team is pleased to have completed this second delivery to Bridgehead as they expand their presence within Costco,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations.“We believe this milestone demonstrates our ability to execute large scale orders and provide fully compostable pods designed to meet the sustainability expectations of both our partners and consumers. We are proud of the NEXE team for working diligently to deliver this second order after the initial delivery was made less than a week ago.”

The NEXE Pod is fully compostable, BPI-certified, non-toxic, PFAS-free, and compatible with Keurig®* brewers, which we believe offers consumers a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastic pods.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

...

For media relations contact: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of NEXE's delivery to Bridgehead Coffee in connection with its planned Costco launch, including anticipated subsequent shipments under the previously announced purchase order of 1.2 million pods; and the increasing market for NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2025 and the quarter ended August 31, 2025 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .