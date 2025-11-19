Cadrenal Therapeutics CEO, Quang X. Pham, Receives Bioflorida's Executive Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapeutics to overcome current gaps in anticoagulation therapy, today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quang X. Pham, received the prestigious BioFlorida, Inc.“Executive of the Year Award,” at the recently held Florida Innovation Conference, powered by BioFlorida, in Orlando.

As the voice of Florida's life-science ecosystem, BioFlorida represents biotechnology, medical-technology, digital health and health system organizations across the state and is committed to advancing innovation, economic growth and patient-impacting therapies.

“Our Executive of the Year Award underscores the remarkable leadership and vision that Quang has brought to Cadrenal and to Florida's biotech sector,” said Mark A. Glickman, CEO of BioFlorida.“He exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and patient-centric innovation that our state's life sciences community stands for.”

Under Pham's leadership, Cadrenal has uniquely positioned itself to address gaps in anticoagulation treatment of multiple indications through the development of two differentiated anticoagulants (tecarfarin and frunexian). He founded Cadrenal after a distinguished career that includes founding other life-science and digital-health firms, as well as service as a U.S. Marine Corps officer.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from BioFlorida,” said Pham.“BioFlorida has been by our side from day one. Our team is motivated every day by the patients who have few options for safe and effective anticoagulation. This award is a tribute to all of them.”

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop novel and differentiated biopharmaceutical products that bridge critical gaps in current acute and chronic anticoagulant therapy. We bridge these gaps by developing novel and differentiated anticoagulants, or blood thinners, designed to provide greater predictability, increased stability, more precise control, and fewer bleeding complications. We currently have two clinical-stage assets: tecarfarin, an oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) for chronic use, and frunexian, a parenteral small-molecule Factor XIa antagonist for use in acute hospital settings. By targeting underserved patient populations and advancing therapies designed for both chronic and acute use, we aim to reshape standards of care in anticoagulation. For more information, visit and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

