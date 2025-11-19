Ajman Department Of Tourism, Culture And Media Unveils First Edition Of 'Masfout X' Race To Mark UAE's 54Th National Day Celebrations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media launched the first edition of the 'Masfout X' Race, a unique sporting event that blends adventure and endurance in the picturesque mountainous surroundings of the Masfout region. The event comes as part of Ajman's celebrations marking the 54National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made during a press conference held yesterday, November 18, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman, in the presence of Jawaher Al Matroushi, Head of Support Services Department, along with senior officials, representatives of sponsoring entities, strategic partners, and members of the local media.

The launch of Masfout X comes in line with Masfout's recent recognition as the 'Best Tourism Village in the World for 2025' by the UN Tourism. It further aligns with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development's 'Emirates Villages' project, which seeks to transform villages and mountainous areas into sustainable tourism and development destinations that highlight the country's true identity. This move further sheds light on the UAE's integrated national vision to foster rural and sports tourism as part of a wider strategy to strengthen the country's global tourism reputation.

The Masfout X Race, which is scheduled to be held on December 2, 2025, will feature three key stages combining mountain trail running, mountain biking and an endurance run. In addition, complementary activities, such as the mountain kayaking challenge, will be held to offer both participants and visitors a fulfilling experience. The event is designed to test physical capacity and endurance in an incredible natural setting, and it is projected to attract elite athletes as well as amateur enthusiasts from across the emirates, along with a wide audience of adventure and sports lovers.

The press conference also witnessed the presence of several officials and supporting partners, including Sheikha Murad AlBlooshi, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer (CPO), Etihad Water and Electricity – Official Sponsor of Masfout X, Mohammed Abdulla Al Obaidli, Consultant to the Emirates Council for Balanced Development – Strategic Partner of Masfout X; Bader Al Zarooni, Chairman of Endurance Sports Services – Event Organiser; Saif Ghadeer Al Ketbi, Director of the Masfoot Municipality Department at the Municipality and Planning Department – main supporting entity; and Abdulla Ahmed Al Baker, Events Manager at Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media.

During the press conference, speakers highlighted that the inaugural edition of the Masfout X Race reflects Ajman's dedication to supporting national initiatives that integrate sports, tourism and community engagement. Furthermore, they stated that the event represents a pivotal step in positioning the emirate as a leading destination for sports and adventure tourism in the UAE and beyond. They also appreciated the active collaboration between public and private sectors in organising this event, which serves as a testament to the spirit of partnership and synergy that defines the UAE's national development model.

Speakers also commended the collaboration and the unwavering support of strategic partners and sponsors, most notably Etihad Water and Electricity as the official sponsor of the race, alongside the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the UAE Triathlon Federation, Endurance Sports Services, and all entities whose contributions helped bring this initiative to life in a manner befitting the name of Ajman and the United Arab Emirates.

The conference concluded with an open call for the public and media to join and cover the upcoming challenge. The event is set to be a landmark addition to the national events calendar, highlighting unity, resilience and the enduring spirit of the Emirati people.