Flipdish Launches AI Phone Agent To Ensure Every Call Becomes An Order
Announced by CEO Conor McCarthy at Flipdish's flagship event, Dished Live '25 in London, the new AI phone system answers calls instantly, takes accurate orders, recommends smart upsells, accepts secure payments, and sends confirmed orders directly to the restaurant's POS or kitchen printer, all within the Flipdish ecosystem.
“In restaurants everywhere, the phone never stops ringing. But every missed call is an order lost to the competition,” said Conor McCarthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Flipdish.“Flipdish AI Phone Agent ensures every call is answered, every order captured, and every customer served perfectly, without adding a single shift to the rota. This isn't just another AI tool. It's the next evolution of the Flipdish platform, combining our deep hospitality expertise with advanced conversational AI to make operations more efficient, and more profitable.”
How It Works
Flipdish AI Phone Agent performs like your best team member, only faster, more consistent, and built to drive more revenue with every call.
- Answers every call instantly using conversational AI trained on the restaurant's brand voice and menu Confirms orders naturally, including modifiers, notes, and delivery details Suggests sides, drinks, and specials to increase average order value Takes secure payment during the call Sends confirmed orders straight to Flipdish POS or the kitchen printer
No missed calls. No mistakes. No extra staff.
Connected Intelligence Across the Flipdish Platform
Flipdish AI Phone Agent connects seamlessly within the wider Flipdish ecosystem, uniting online ordering, POS, loyalty, and marketing tools under one AI platform.
For multi-site operators, this means consistent tone of voice, menu accuracy, and brand standards across every customer interaction, whether it happens online, in-app, in-store, and now, over the phone. Each order captured through the AI Phone Agent automatically flows into the Flipdish platform, feeding insights that drive smarter operations, targeted marketing, and loyalty engagement.
Driving Loyalty and Personalised Engagement
Every phone order now contributes directly to a restaurant's Flipdish loyalty programme, ensuring customers earn rewards no matter how they order. The AI recognises returning guests, understands their loyalty status, and can suggest tailored offers that encourage repeat visits, turning first-time callers into long-term fans.
Availability
Flipdish AI Phone Agent is available now for restaurant and takeaway operators in the UK, Ireland, and select international markets. It is fully compatible with Flipdish POS, kitchen printers, and loyalty systems.
“This launch shows how AI can be truly transformative when it's built into a platform that already runs a restaurant's operations,” added McCarthy.“We're not adding complexity, we're removing it, by letting AI handle the repetitive work so people can focus on great hospitality.”
To learn more or request a demo, visit: flipdish/ai-phone-agent
About Flipdish
Flipdish helps hospitality businesses flippin' thrive with AI technology that drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty. Its all-in-one platform powers online ordering, point of sale, digital kiosks, websites, apps, loyalty programmes, and marketing tools, plus behind-the-scenes essentials like menu management, staff scheduling, and kitchen display systems.
A European tech unicorn and leader in AI for hospitality, Flipdish helps thousands of restaurants, takeaways, and hospitality groups worldwide grow revenue, simplify operations, and strengthen customer loyalty with world-class technology and support.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment