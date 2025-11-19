Curium Announces First Commercial Doses Of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical In Czech Republic And Slovakia For Patients With Prostate Cancer



Curium has entered a partnership with the Czech company ÚJV Řež, a leading expert in the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals, to manufacture diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for patients with prostate cancer in both Czech Republic and Slovakia This will provide solutions to a wider patient group across both countries where there is high demand and unmet need

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, has announced that patients in Czech Republic and Slovakia received the first doses of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals used to indicate detection of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer.

Curium entered a partnership with ÚJV Řež, a leading expert in the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals, to manufacture diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals locally for both countries. Following a successful technology transfer earlier this year, these doses are now being produced at ÚJV Řež facilities in Řež and Brno. This collaboration will not only enable local production but will also make the product available to neighboring countries, further expanding the access to the compound.

Distribution of the product is managed by Curium's long-standing partners KC Solid and Lacomed.

Aydin Küçük, Senior Vice President, Curium Growth Markets, said:“We are extremely pleased with today's news that the compound is now available to patients with prostate cancer in Czech Republic and Slovakia, through our manufacturing partnership with ÚJV Řež. Our combined expertise allowed for a fast setup of sites and processes, and we now have a very robust infrastructure to make the compound available in the region. As we continue to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, the growing availability of this compound in Europe is improving the choice of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals available to physicians to better diagnose and monitor a specific type of cancer – ultimately for the benefit of our patients.”

Patrik Špátzal, Director of the Division of Radiopharmaceuticals and member of the Board of Directors, ÚJV Řež, said:“The first commercial batch marks a culmination of more than seven years of diligent effort to bring such compound here for local patients, beginning with negotiations with several license holders. In the end, we decided to collaborate with Curium, based on their expertise and background. After two years of intensive work on legal aspects of collaboration followed by transfer of technology and validation runs necessary for making this happen, we are happy to offer a reliable source of a new PET radiopharmaceutical to Czech Republic and close surroundings.”

About Curium

Curium is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium's mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium's global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium's pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company's dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

About ÚJV Řež

ÚJV Řež provides a wide range of services, including design, and engineering activities in the fields of energy, industry, and health. For more than 70 years it has been among the top technology centres in the Czech Republic and Europe. Using experienced professionals and specialized technical infrastructure, we are able to compete for complex engagements in all areas of our focus on both a national and an international level. The reactor LVR-15, managed by ÚJV's subsidiary Research Centre Řež is an important member of molybdenum-99 supply chain.

By its Radiopharmaceuticals Division, ÚJV Řež is engaged in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, their research and development and the introduction into routine practice for health care. It operates three sites for production of positron emission tomography radiopharmaceuticals, each equipped with its own cyclotron. The division of Radiopharmaceuticals is devoted to ensuring reliable and sufficient supply of radiopharmaceuticals to patients in Czech Republic and close surroundings, as well as constantly broadening its portfolio and making more radiopharmaceuticals available to patients. This compound is a sixth addition to its market-authorized production portfolio.

The Division also carries out the construction and training of professional staff of the PET centres.

