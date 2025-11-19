The $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deal Is Back... Now Featuring The Legendary Patty Melt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans Rejoice as the $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deal Makes Its Comeback

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You begged... Habit delivered. After social media went into a full meltdown with fans demanding the return of the Gotta Habit Meal Deal, it's back, and this time, the cult-favorite Patty Melt has officially stepped into the spotlight as the star of the brand's most popular meal yet.

After the wildly popular Gotta Habit Meal Deals went away earlier in the month, Habit's social channels blew up. Fans flooded the comments, begged in DMs, and even launched a petition to bring them back. It was a full-on meltdown in the best way possible, and Habit heard every word.

Starting today, November 19, guests can enjoy the $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deal, now featuring the brand's most requested seasonal item.



1⁄2 Patty Melt on rye – caramelized onions, melted cheeses, tangy Thousand Island dressing, and a full juicy chargrilled beef patty, all between perfectly toasted rye bread.

5 Chicken Bites – crispy and delicious.

Side – choice of fries, #1-ranked Tempura Green Beans, or side Garden Ranch Salad Large Drink

“Talk about a meltdown... have you seen our social media?” laughed Chef Jason Triail.“People were up in arms when the Gotta Habit Meal Deals went away... geez! We heard you loud and clear. So, we decided to go all out and make it the best one yet. Everything you love about the Patty Melt, now packed into a $10 meal that hits with all the right side dishes... and then some.”

To celebrate, the Habit food truck is hitting the streets of Orange County and L.A., surprising fans with pop-up stops and free Patty Melts to lucky fans who are in the right place at the right time.

The Patty Melt has earned a cult following for good reason... warm, savory, and perfectly nostalgic, it's the ultimate comfort food as we head into the holiday season.

The $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deal will be available for a limited time at participating Habit locations nationwide.

About Habit

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit has since grown to over almost 400 restaurants across 14 states-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

