403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US government to launch immigration crackdown in New Orleans, Louisiana
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is gearing up for a major immigration enforcement operation in New Orleans, Louisiana, with activity expected to begin as early as Dec. 1, according to multiple media reports.
CBS News, citing internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents, reported that approximately 200 federal agents will be deployed to the city. The operation is part of a broader nationwide crackdown overseen by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who has led similarly aggressive efforts in several Democratic-led cities.
Bovino’s teams have already conducted high-profile enforcement actions in Chicago, Los Angeles, and most recently Charlotte, North Carolina. In the Charlotte area—where the administration named its campaign “Charlotte’s Web”—agents have made more than 200 arrests over the past week, a DHS official told CBS News. That phase of the effort is expected to wind down soon.
Previous raids under the administration’s expanded enforcement strategy have sparked protests, with critics accusing federal agents of racial profiling, heavy-handed tactics, and targeting vulnerable communities. Trump administration officials have rejected those claims, saying arrests are based strictly on violations of immigration law and noting that agents have at times encountered violence during operations.
Despite the controversy, Bovino has defended the conduct of his personnel, calling their work “exemplary.”
The internal DHS documents also show that Border Patrol has requested armored vehicles and special operations teams for both Charlotte and New Orleans—an indication of the scale and intensity of the planned actions.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican and outspoken supporter of President Trump, has backed the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.
CBS News, citing internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents, reported that approximately 200 federal agents will be deployed to the city. The operation is part of a broader nationwide crackdown overseen by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who has led similarly aggressive efforts in several Democratic-led cities.
Bovino’s teams have already conducted high-profile enforcement actions in Chicago, Los Angeles, and most recently Charlotte, North Carolina. In the Charlotte area—where the administration named its campaign “Charlotte’s Web”—agents have made more than 200 arrests over the past week, a DHS official told CBS News. That phase of the effort is expected to wind down soon.
Previous raids under the administration’s expanded enforcement strategy have sparked protests, with critics accusing federal agents of racial profiling, heavy-handed tactics, and targeting vulnerable communities. Trump administration officials have rejected those claims, saying arrests are based strictly on violations of immigration law and noting that agents have at times encountered violence during operations.
Despite the controversy, Bovino has defended the conduct of his personnel, calling their work “exemplary.”
The internal DHS documents also show that Border Patrol has requested armored vehicles and special operations teams for both Charlotte and New Orleans—an indication of the scale and intensity of the planned actions.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican and outspoken supporter of President Trump, has backed the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment