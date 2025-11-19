Verkhovna Rada Summons Svyrydenko, Grynchuk, And Galushchenko To Session

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As an Ukrinform correspondent reports, 200 Members of Parliament supported the initiative proposed by MP Dmytro Razumkov.

The agenda of the session contains two items: the dismissal of Grynchuk and Galushchenko from their posts.

However, neither the ministers nor Prime Minister Svyrydenko appeared before the Parliament to deliver their reports, which prompted indignation among MPs.

Razumkov stated:“I request that the summoning or invitation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Energy Grynchuk, and Minister of Justice Galushchenko to the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada at 13:00 be put to a vote. Then they will have no option but to attend. If they do not show up, it will mean that these officials have fled or are not in our country at all.”

Some MPs also voiced information suggesting that the ministers may have crossed the state border and gone into hiding.

The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced that the Verkhovna Rada would take a 30-minute recess following the submission of requests by two parliamentary factions.

Government launches full-scale audit of Energoatom

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced a special operation aimed at exposing corruption in the energy sector. The investigation revealed that members of a criminal organization had devised a comprehensive scheme to exert influence over strategic state-sector enterprises, including NNEGC Energoatom.

Anti-corruption bureau staff conducted searches at the home of businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 Studio Tymur Mindich, as well as at the home of Minister of Justice German Galushchenko, who previously served as Minister of Energy.

On November 11, as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector, law enforcement officers detained five individuals and notified seven persons of suspicion. These include a businessman - the head of the criminal organization; a former adviser to the Minister of Energy; the Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of NNEGC Energoatom; and four individuals working in a back office responsible for laundering funds.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Minister of Justice Galushchenko and Minister of Energy Grynchuk must resign. Svyrydenko submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of the two ministers.