Azerbaijan, US Discuss Strategic Partnership And Regional Stability

On November 19, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Alison Hooker, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides held a wide-ranging exchange of views on Azerbaijan-US bilateral cooperation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, and regional and global security issues. Minister Bayramov recalled the agreements reached during the historic Washington meeting on August 8 and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to develop a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The discussion highlighted strengthening cooperation in regional stability, energy security, and the expansion of transport corridors. Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan's interest in accelerating the implementation of the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” aimed at ensuring unhindered connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The meeting also reviewed the work of the Strategic Working Group to prepare a Strategic Partnership Charter, which will strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, and emphasized the importance of creating an institutional framework for practical bilateral cooperation.

In addition, both parties discussed the agenda for peace and stability in the South Caucasus, upcoming directions of action within bilateral and multilateral platforms, and the situation in the Middle East and other regional issues. Minister Bayramov also briefed the US delegation on the steps taken in the post-conflict normalization and reconstruction processes in Azerbaijan.