Gulf Group At UN Urges Accountability For Violations Against Palestinians

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Gulf group at the United Nations stressed the necessity of enforcing international humanitarian law and ensuring accountability for all violations committed against the Palestinian people through international mechanisms.

This came in a statement Kuwait delivered by Second Secretary Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi on behalf of the Gulf group before the Fourth Committee late Tuesday, under the agenda item concerning Israeli occupation practices and settlement activities affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

He referred to United Nations reports indicating that the occupying entity has caused more than 70,000 deaths, mostly women and children, while destroying nearly 70 percent of the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Al-Ajmi highlighted the Secretary-General's related report confirming that the occupation transferred sovereign powers to civilian ministries, aiming to integrate the West Bank into its internal administrative structure despite clear international objections to such unilateral measures.

He added that the Israeli Knesset passed legislation facilitating settlers' acquisition of West Bank lands and annexation of 14 settlements around Jerusalem, while the occupying government simultaneously approved recognition of 22 unauthorized settlement outposts.

Al-Ajmi condemned persistent violations by occupation forces and settlers, including repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards and the ongoing construction of settlement units across occupied Palestinian land, which continue to escalate tensions and undermine peace prospects.

He stressed that these actions constitute clear violations of the United Nations Charter, international law, Security Council Resolution 2334, the 2004 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, and the Fourth Geneva Convention protecting civilians under occupation.

Al-Ajmi underscored the International Court of Justice advisory opinion reaffirming the occupying power's obligation to end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories and provide reparations for damages resulting from its internationally wrongful actions.

He welcomed the General Assembly's adoption of the New York Declaration supporting peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and implementation of the two-state solution, describing it as a strong expression of collective international will.

Concluding his statement, Al-Ajmi expressed the Gulf group's support for Sharm El-Sheikh ceasefire agreement and reiterated commitment to cooperating with all parties to achieve peace, security, stability, and prosperity for the region. (end)

