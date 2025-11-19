403
Russia Foils Ukrainian Strikes At Voronezh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 19 (KUNA) - Russia's Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that its forces intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack after what it described as an attempt to strike civilian targets inside the city of Voronezh, deep within Russian territory.
The ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian troops launched four US-made missiles toward the city, adding that the Russian air defense intercepted all incoming missiles before reaching the targets.
The ministry said Moscow will continue taking measures to prevent any attack targeting Russian territory or civilians.
Earlier in the day, the ministry said Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 65 Ukrainian drones overnight across the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Tula and Moscow. (end)
