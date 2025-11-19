403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon: 1 Dead, 11 Injured In Israeli Occupation Airstrike
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health announced Wednesday that one person was killed and 11 others were injured in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.
The Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) said in a statement that the Israeli occupation targeted a car in the town of Tayr Harfa in the Bint Jbeil district, resulting in the casualties.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that several students and their bus driver were injured as their school bus passed near the site of the strike.
In a separate attack, NNA said an Israeli occupation drone struck a house at dawn in the town of Blida in the Marjaayoun district, causing material damage but no injuries.
The Israeli occupation forces have continued targeting towns, vehicles, and motorcycles in southern Lebanon and have recently escalated their attacks despite the entry into force of the cessation of hostilities agreement in November 2024. (end)
ayb
The Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) said in a statement that the Israeli occupation targeted a car in the town of Tayr Harfa in the Bint Jbeil district, resulting in the casualties.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that several students and their bus driver were injured as their school bus passed near the site of the strike.
In a separate attack, NNA said an Israeli occupation drone struck a house at dawn in the town of Blida in the Marjaayoun district, causing material damage but no injuries.
The Israeli occupation forces have continued targeting towns, vehicles, and motorcycles in southern Lebanon and have recently escalated their attacks despite the entry into force of the cessation of hostilities agreement in November 2024. (end)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment