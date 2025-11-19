Geekstake Launches Developer-Focused Toolset For Secure AI-Driven Smart Contract Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Today GeekStake announced the launch of its new developer-focused toolset designed to strengthen the security, reliability, and lifecycle management of smart contracts through advanced AI-driven automation. The release marks a significant milestone in supporting developers who build decentralised applications across rapidly evolving blockchain environments.

The newly introduced toolset includes a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK), a standardized smart-contract auditing module, and a collection of open-source components aimed at improving transparency and access for global developer communities. With blockchain networks continuing to expand in complexity, the need for predictable and verifiable contract behavior has become essential. The company's integrated tooling design focuses on reducing human error, enhancing testing coverage, and enabling early detection of vulnerabilities before contracts move toward deployment.

The SDK provides a structured interface that simplifies the integration of AI-assisted automation within existing development pipelines. By enabling automated verification, contract simulation, and consistency checks, the SDK helps developers ensure that contract logic remains secure and aligned with intended functionality. The toolset also supports multiple programming languages commonly used in blockchain development, allowing teams to adopt the platform without disrupting ongoing workflows.

A key component of the launch is the AI-enhanced auditing module. This module performs continuous analysis of smart-contract code, identifying potential vulnerabilities, logical inconsistencies, or unexpected execution paths that could lead to security risks. The module incorporates a pattern-recognition engine trained on historical smart-contract incidents and widely recognised security standards. Its purpose is to help developers detect issues early in the development process, reducing the likelihood of exploitation and costly post-deployment fixes.

To further support transparency and community trust, GeekStake is releasing several core libraries and templates as open-source assets. These resources include pre-audited contract structures, reusable automation functions, reference implementations, and documentation outlining recommended best practices. By making foundational components publicly available, the company aims to foster collaborative development and ensure that builders at all levels can access secure design principles without barriers.

The toolset also introduces an optional command-line interface that enables developers to run automated reviews, generate security reports, and visualise contract execution states. This functionality is intended to give teams a clear view of how contract functions may behave under different network conditions. The reporting framework allows developers to track improvements across versions, maintain documentation for compliance needs, and support quality-assurance processes with reliable evidence.

“Smart-contract security remains one of the most important challenges in blockchain development,” said a spokesperson for GeekStake.“Our goal with this toolset is to give developers practical, accessible, and AI-enhanced capabilities that help strengthen the reliability of decentralised systems. By combining automation with open-source collaboration, we want to support an ecosystem where safer applications become the default.”

The toolset is now available for developers and organisations seeking to integrate AI-driven security measures into their applications. Additional documentation, sample projects, and community channels are provided to help teams onboard smoothly and make full use of the available features.

