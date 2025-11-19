Silverpush Announces Creative Studio Powered By Airtory To Scale Social Video For Youtube And CTV Advertising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverpush, the contextual intelligence company, announced today (November 19, 2025) a strategic partnership with Airtory, a leading creative ad tech platform to enable brands and agencies to seamlessly bring their social video content to YouTube through Airtory's dynamic creative capabilities while leveraging Silverpush's advanced contextual intelligence technology to ensure maximum relevance, engagement, and performance.

Silverpush Studio combines Airtory's creative automation tools with Silverpush's video-level contextual targeting technology, empowering advertisers to easily transform social video assets into campaign-ready YouTube and CTV video ads. By transforming social video into YouTube or CTV content with just a few clicks, the partnership helps marketers repurpose and scale social assets into contextual ad experiences that are delivered to audiences at the most relevant moment.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges for agencies and brands is scaling ad creative for every campaign,” says Paul Briggs, SVP of Europe at Silverpush.“Our collaboration with Airtory allows advertisers to transform their best-performing social video content into YouTube assets with precision and contextual intelligence in the same workflow.”

By combining the contextual intelligence of Silverpush with the AI-powered creative technology of Airtory, advertisers can:



Transform and target YouTube and CTV video inventory with context-level precision and efficiency



Transform social video assets into YouTube and CTV video assets with the click of a button

Reduce time-to-market for contextual video ad campaigns by automating ad creative requirements



“Silverpush Studio, powered by Airtory, represents a major step forward in uniting creative innovation with contextual performance by offering advertisers a frictionless path to transform social video storytelling into impactful YouTube and CTV campaigns,” says Craig Mytton, CRO at Airtory.

By giving brands and agencies the ability to transform the assets that are already in their library and in their campaigns, Silverpush Studio Powered by Airtory can level the playing field for creative teams and add a new layer of agility to every workflow.

About Airtory

Airtory is a world leading creative technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

With a relentless focus on innovation, Airtory is transforming the digital advertising landscape through advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights. By streamlining every stage of the ad creation process, Airtory empowers brands, agencies, publishers and technology companies to significantly reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality.

Seamlessly integrate with all major ad servers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs). Airtory sets the standard for next-generation ad creation, delivering measurable results at scale.

About Silverpush

Silverpush is a global leader in AI-powered contextual advertising solutions, with a presence in over 25+ countries. The company is dedicated to delivering personalized and contextually relevant advertising experiences that drive engagement and conversion for brands worldwide.

