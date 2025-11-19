Markets End Higher As Nifty Holds 26,000 Max Healthcare Leads Gainers, Tata Motors Tops Losers

Indian stock markets on Wednesday (November 19) closed in the green, supported largely by a strong rally in IT stocks. The Nifty 50 held steady above the 26,000 mark, ending 142 points (0.55%) higher at 26,052, while the Sensex climbed 513 points (0.61%) to settle at 85,186. The banking index also stayed firm, with Nifty Bank rising 316 points (0.54%) to end at 59,216. Midcaps edged higher by 0.34%, but smallcaps lagged, slipping 0.39%.

Market sentiment improved after renewed optimism around a potential India–US trade deal, following positive remarks from the Commerce Minister.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the rebound was fuelled by "large-cap strength and a sharp recovery in IT stocks amid revived hopes of a US Fed rate cut." PSU banks, meanwhile, rose on merger buzz and improving fundamentals.

Top Gainers: IT Stocks Dominate, Max Healthcare Jumps Most

IT majors led the rally as softer US labour data revived expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. A weaker dollar also added tailwinds to tech counters.

Top gainers on Nifty 50:



Max Healthcare Institute: +4.3% - the biggest gainer of the day

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Wipro TCS

The entire IT pack remained firmly in the green throughout the session, extending recent momentum.

Top Losers: Tata Motors Slips; Coal India, Maruti Also Down

A handful of large-cap names ended in the red despite the broader upbeat mood.

Top losers on Nifty 50:



Tata Motors (PV): -2.7% - the worst performer of the day

Coal India

Maruti Suzuki

Bajaj Finance Adani Ports

Weakness in auto and select financial stocks capped some of the market's upside.

Market Breadth Weak Despite Index Gains

A total of 3,214 stocks were traded on the exchanges:



1,409 advanced

1,711 declined 94 remained unchanged

In addition, 72 stocks hit new 52-week highs, while 148 touched fresh 52-week lows, indicating that broader markets remained under pressure even as headline indices climbed.