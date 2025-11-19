403
Flydubai Selects GE Aerospace Digital Solutions To Elevate Flight Safety And Pilot Performance With Advanced Analytics
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) flydubai will leverage GE Aerospace's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to improve operational safety and empower pilots' decision making
GE Aerospace's Safety Insight will support Dubai-based carrier with improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability across their operations
FlightPulse® will provide flydubai pilots with real-time data to improve operational safety and efficiency with advanced analytics
