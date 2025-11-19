403
Brazil Watches As Its Neighbours Redraw The Power Map Of Latin America
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Across Latin America, the political mood is turning tougher and more market-driven – and Brazil, once the natural heavyweight, is no longer setting the pace.
While Brasília hesitates, a string of neighbours are moving quickly to promise order at home and closer ties with the United States.
Argentina is the clearest example. Javier Milei took over a country drowning in inflation, capital controls and collapsing confidence.
He slashed regulations, cut spending and opened a direct channel to Washington and international lenders. The adjustment is painful, but the message to investors is clear: Argentina wants to be the region's showcase for a different economic model.
In Ecuador, Daniel Noboa won on one priority: stopping the slide into cartel violence. States of emergency, soldiers on the streets and a referendum to toughen security laws show a country ready to cooperate closely with US structures to avoid becoming a full narco-state.
Paraguay under Santiago Peña has quietly become one of Washington's most reliable partners. It keeps firm ties with Taiwan, sells itself as a predictable, low-tax economy and warns against drifting into dependence on Chinese money and imports.
Bolivia has just turned a historic page. Rodrigo Paz's victory ends almost two decades of one-party dominance built on heavy state control of gas and mining. He campaigned on“capitalism for all,” emergency economic repair and a reset with Western partners.
Chile may be next. José Antonio Kast, who promises strict border controls, tougher penalties and a friendlier climate for business, enters the runoff as favourite to lead the region's second-largest Pacific economy.
Mercosur faces pressure as Argentina pivots
That realignment puts pressure on Mercosur, the customs union that Brazil long treated as its main regional platform. Milei has publicly questioned its value and hinted that Argentina might prioritise bilateral deals with the United States and others if the bloc slows his agenda.
Mercosur still negotiates agreements with outside partners, but every new deal now comes with doubts about its internal cohesion – and about Brazil 's ability to lead.
The story behind the story is what worries analysts like Alberto Pfeifer in São Paulo: voters are punishing grand ideological experiments that produced crime, inflation and distrust of institutions.
The countries that move first to offer stability, private initiative and clear alliances will shape trade corridors, nearshoring and climate rules. If Brazil keeps treating this shift as a passing swing, it may wake up to a neighbourhood whose rules were written without it.
