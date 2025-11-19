403
Indonesia Keeps Key Interest Rates Steady
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s central bank has opted to retain its primary interest rate at 4.75 percent, as announced by Governor Perry Warjiyo during a press briefing on Wednesday.
After its board of governors convened on Tuesday and Wednesday, Bank Indonesia likewise kept its lending and deposit facility rates unchanged at 5.5 percent and 3.75 percent, correspondingly.
Warjiyo explained that the choice aligns with the projected inflation trend for 2025 and 2026, which is anticipated to stay subdued within the targeted 2.5 percent range, with a margin of plus or minus one percentage point.
He further noted that this policy orientation is designed to preserve the steadiness of the rupiah, reflecting the nation’s economic fundamentals amid ongoing global unpredictability, while simultaneously bolstering initiatives intended to strengthen economic expansion.
