403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sherwoods International Property Highlights Strong Investor Interest At Cityscape Global 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sherwoods International Property marked a successful presence at Cityscape Global 2025, engaging with a wide spectrum of GCC and international investors while presenting key opportunities across the UAE and UK real estate markets.
Throughout the exhibition, the Sherwoods team noted strong demand for Dubai's commercial assets, heightened interest in premium residential communities, and continued confidence in long-term investment prospects in the UK. Investor discussions also underscored a rising shift toward tech-enabled and alternative real estate investment structures, including digital ownership models and structured property products. Iseeb Rehman, CEO of Sherwoods International Property, stated:
“Cityscape remains one of the region's most influential platforms for connecting with serious investors and strategic partners. This year's engagement reaffirmed the appetite for well-curated, cross-border investment opportunities, and we look forward to supporting clients with trusted, data-driven guidance.” With more than 37 years of real estate advisory expertise spanning the UK and UAE, Sherwoods International Property utilised the event to deepen partnerships with institutional investors, family offices, and private clients, while showcasing a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, and off-plan developments.
Throughout the exhibition, the Sherwoods team noted strong demand for Dubai's commercial assets, heightened interest in premium residential communities, and continued confidence in long-term investment prospects in the UK. Investor discussions also underscored a rising shift toward tech-enabled and alternative real estate investment structures, including digital ownership models and structured property products. Iseeb Rehman, CEO of Sherwoods International Property, stated:
“Cityscape remains one of the region's most influential platforms for connecting with serious investors and strategic partners. This year's engagement reaffirmed the appetite for well-curated, cross-border investment opportunities, and we look forward to supporting clients with trusted, data-driven guidance.” With more than 37 years of real estate advisory expertise spanning the UK and UAE, Sherwoods International Property utilised the event to deepen partnerships with institutional investors, family offices, and private clients, while showcasing a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, and off-plan developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment