US secretly works on fresh proposal to end Ukraine’s war
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly preparing a new proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine, developed in close consultation with Moscow and already shared with Kiev and its European partners, Axios reported on Tuesday.
The draft, reportedly comprising 28 points, draws on principles discussed by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Alaska in August. Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told Axios that he spent three days reviewing the plan with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff during the latter’s late-October visit to the United States.
“We think the timing is good for this plan now,” a US official familiar with the matter told Axios. “But both parties need to be practical and realistic.”
Witkoff reportedly reviewed the draft with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Umerov left Ukraine amid a widening corruption scandal involving Timur Mindich, a longtime associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been charged with running a kickback scheme connected to the state-run nuclear company Energoatom. Ukrainian media have claimed that Umerov, whose family resides in the US, has refused to return to Kiev following reports that he was influenced by Mindich during his tenure as defense minister.
Witkoff is expected to meet Zelensky in Türkiye on Wednesday. However, according to journalist Oliver Carroll of The Economist, the US envoy canceled a planned meeting with Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, after realizing the political pressure Zelensky faces to dismiss him, as Yermak is widely suspected of being linked to the Mindich network.
“Witkoff might not have been aware of the scandal he was walking into when agreeing the meeting,” Carroll wrote on X.
