B2BROKER Simplifies Brokerage Operations with Volume-Aligned Platform and Hub Outsourcing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, has unveiled redesigned Maintenance & Platform Outsourcing packages for retail trading platforms, alongside fully managed Institutional Hub Operations. Both services are now bundled with B2BROKER liquidity and aligned to client trading volumes, transforming platform and hub administration into a predictable, outcome-driven service under one multilingual 24/7 team and a single point of contact (SPOC).The initiative addresses one of the most persistent challenges for brokers: maintaining uptime, managing vendors, and ensuring controlled change around the clock.As Founder & CEO of B2BROKER, Arthur Azizov, notes,“Institutional clients buy outcomes: uptime, controlled change, and faster onboarding. By bundling platform ops and hub operations with our liquidity and aligning commercials to traded volumes, we take operational drag out of the P&L and give teams time back to focus on flow.”For brokers operating on MT4/MT5, cTrader, and B2TRADER, B2BROKER updated Maintenance & Platform Outsourcing program offloads 24/7 technical operations while keeping full control of their business logic. The company's dedicated team handles the full lifecycle of platform management, including 24/7 administration and monitoring, symbol catalogues configuration, and throughput tuning for peak events.: For brokers, building a 24/7 internal ops team is costly, slow, and risky. B2BROKER replaces this overhead with a predictable, volume-aligned service model, delivering faster time-to-market, fewer vendors, and a scalable cost structure.For institutional clients running oneZero Hub or PrimeXM XCore, B2BROKER now offers a fully managed operational layer covering pricing, aggregation, routing, and risk. The service covers 24/7 administration and monitoring, setup and mapping across execution venues, alert escalation with measurable SLOs, groups, jurisdictions, and all other configurations.: Liquidity providers and mature brokers gain an institutional-grade operations layer without building internal teams. The model ensures cleaner vendor maps, faster onboarding, and production-grade reliability across venues, directly supporting flow, distribution, and scale.Built on B2BROKER's Liquidity Provider Turnkey, the new outsourcing program extends the company's mission to make trading infrastructure simple, predictable, and outcome-driven.In practical terms, this is Ops-as-a-Service for brokers and liquidity providers:



A single multilingual 24/7 team that already runs these environments at scale.

Commercials tied to traded volumes, aligning incentives between broker and provider. Governed change and controlled releases that keep execution stable as businesses grow.

For clients already using B2BROKER liquidity, platform care can now be seamlessly included, ensuring predictable uptime, controlled operations, and faster onboarding without building an internal 24/7 function.

“The market no longer tolerates downtime or reactive support,” said John Murillo, Chief Business Development Officer at B2BROKER.“Our clients demand proactive, institutional-grade maintenance-the same standard we apply internally. With these packages, brokers can run top-tier operations without the burden of technical overhead.”

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

