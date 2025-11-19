Dux-Soup Adds Microsoft Teams Integration And Advanced Agency Dashboard For Streamlined Linkedin Lead Generation

MENAFN - Pressat) Dux-Soup, a leading provider of LinkedIn automation solutions, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams, together with major enhancements to its Cloud Agency Dashboard. The updates give users faster, more collaborative ways to manage LinkedIn outreach and help agencies more effectively run multiple client campaigns from a centralised platform.

Microsoft Teams integration for faster, collaborative response management

Microsoft Teams is used by millions of professionals worldwide and Dux-Soup's new integration brings LinkedIn campaign responses directly into the familiar Teams environment. When a prospect replies to an outreach message, the response is automatically routed to the relevant Teams channel.

From within Teams, collaborators on that channel can reply directly, qualify prospects, enrol/unenroll contacts from campaigns or switch them into a different workflow, all without needing to open LinkedIn. The integration is included in all Dux-Soup Turbo and Cloud subscriptions.

Enhanced Cloud Agency Dashboard for multi-client campaign management

Dux-Soup has also upgraded the Cloud Agency Dashboard, giving agencies better oversight of multiple LinkedIn accounts and client campaigns. The updated dashboard provides:



Quick onboarding and management of multiple client accounts, reducing setup and admin time

Advanced filtering to analyse campaigns by client, timing and performance criteria

Improved KPI and trend analytics across InMails, connections, messages and replies for both free and Sales Navigator inboxes. A Unified Inbox offering a single view of all campaign replies for faster response handling.

These enhancements give agencies greater control, visibility and efficiency when managing high-volume LinkedIn activity.

Customer-led innovation

Will van der Sanden, Founder of Dux-Soup, said:“We've always been customer-led in our product development. Adding Microsoft Teams integration allows users to collaborate more effectively and respond to prospects faster. We've also strengthened our Cloud Agency features to make multi-account campaign deployment and management simpler and more scalable for agencies running simultaneous client LinkedIn campaigns.”

Scott Wright, Head of Sales at Dux-Soup, added,“The integration with Microsoft Teams means customers can manage campaign activity without even touching LinkedIn, speeding up response handling and improving efficiency. For agencies, the new dashboard delivers the visibility and control needed to monitor KPIs and fine-tune campaigns so they can provide a better service to clients.”

Learn more at B2B Marketing Live

Visitors to B2B Marketing Live can learn more about the new features on stand E50 on 19–20 November.