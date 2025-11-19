Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Bets Big On Agriculture And Food Security In 2026 Budget

2025-11-19 06:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19.​ Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2026 allocates 1.2 billion manat ($71 million) for measures related to agriculture and food security, the country's Finance Minister, Sahil Babayev, said during today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the discussion of the draft law“On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” Babayev noted that allocations for the agricultural sector next year will reach 15 percent of the projected agricultural GDP.

Of the funds allocated to agriculture, 42 percent (513 million manat ($301.7 million)) will go toward food security measures, including subsidies, agricultural machinery and equipment, and irrigation system incentives. 40 percent (490 million manat ($288.1 million)) is designated for improving the ameliorative condition of agricultural lands, while 18 percent (219 million manat ($128.8 million)) will be used for veterinary services and other agricultural activities.

