Minister Stresses Jordan's Pivotal Role In Global Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat said Jordan's election to lead the UN Committee on World Food Security reflects global recognition of the Kingdom's pivotal role in addressing food-security challenges regionally and internationally, and in advancing policies that support sustainable food systems.According to a ministry statement issued Wednesday, the announcement follows the election of Jordan's candidate, Anas Nabulsi, as Chair of the UN Committee on World Food Security for the term extending from October 2025 to October 2027. His nomination was submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs.Khreisat said the decision underscores Jordan's commitment to strengthening food-security systems and building more resilient agricultural and food environments amid climate and economic pressures.He added that Jordan will lead the committee's efforts in the coming period to enhance international cooperation in confronting food crises, support countries most vulnerable to food insecurity, and reduce food loss and waste along production chains. The committee will also work to advance sustainable management of natural resources, especially water, to reinforce the right to food as a universal human right and to build fairer, more sustainable food systems.He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture continues to strengthen Jordan's presence on international platforms and reinforce its leadership role in shaping global food-security and nutrition policies, solidifying the Kingdom's position as an active international partner in confronting food, climate, and development challenges.