Amir Issues Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today Amiri Decree No. (54) of 2025 appointing Rashid Abdullah Mohammed Al Sheikh Al-Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Romania.

The Amir also issued Amiri Decree No. (55) of 2025 appointing Hamad Mohammed Abdullah Al-Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.



The Amir also issued Amiri Decree No. (56) of 2025 appointing Mansour Ali Fahad Al Shahwani Al Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Rwanda.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.